Color picker, calculator and generator with high precision and contrast test. Converts also RGB, HEX, HSL,
HSV/HSB, CMYK and CIE-LAB colors and lots of other formats.
- NEW: Store colors persisent, your browser will remind them
- NEW: Tooltips everywhere!
- NEW: Better Alpha channel handling. You can merge them, too.
- NEW: Shading-Tab
- NEW: Expression text field for CIELAB
- NEW: Donation button if you like this site!
- Not new, but never documented: Math expressions in the text fields!
Maybe you have to clear your Browser Cache to get the new Version. If you did not get the new Version (maybe because you cannot clear your Browser cache), you can use this temporary link
, to force the new version.
Trouble with the new version? Please let me know ( sebastian.loncar@gmail.com ) or use the Old Version
RGB (Red Green Blue)
The RGB (Red, Green, Blue)
color model is the most known, and the most used every day. It defines a color space
in terms of three components:
- Red, which ranges from 0-255
- Green, which ranges from 0-255
- Blue, which ranges from 0-255
The RGB color model is an additive one. In other words, Red,
Green and Blue values (known as the three primary
colors) are combined to reproduce other colors.
For example, the color "Red" can be represented as [R=255, G=0, B=0], "Violet" as
[R=238, G=130, B=238], etc.
Its common graphic representation is the following image:
HSB color space
The HSB (Hue, Saturation,
B
rightness) color model defines a color space in terms of three constituent
components:
-
Hue : the color type (such as red, blue, or yellow).
-
Ranges from 0 to 360° in most applications. (each value corresponds to one color
: 0 is red, 45 is a shade of orange and 55 is a shade of yellow).
-
Saturation : the intensity of the color.
-
Ranges from 0 to 100% (0 means no color, that is a shade of grey between black
and white; 100 means intense color).
-
Also sometimes called the "purity" by analogy to the colorimetric
quantities excitation purity.
-
Brightness (or Value) : the brightness of the
color.
-
Ranges from 0 to 100% (0 is always black; depending on the saturation, 100 may
be white or a more or less saturated color).
Its common graphic representation is the following image:
The HSB model is also known as HSV (Hue,
Saturation, Value) model. The HSV
model was created in 1978 by
Alvy Ray Smith
. It is a nonlinear transformation of the RGB color space. In
other words, color is not defined as a simple combination (addition/substraction)
of primary colors but as a mathematical transformation.
Note: HSV and
HSB are the same, but HSL is different.
All this said, a HSB structure can be :
HSL color space
The HSL color space, also called HLS or
HSI
, stands for:
-
Hue : the color type (such as red, blue, or yellow).
-
Ranges from 0 to 360° in most applications (each value corresponds to one color
: 0 is red, 45 is a shade of orange and 55 is a shade of yellow).
-
Saturation : variation of the color depending on the lightness.
- Ranges from 0 to 100% (from the center of the black&white axis).
-
Lightness (also Luminance or Luminosity or Intensity).
- Ranges from 0 to 100% (from black to white).
Its common graphic representation is the following image:
HSL is similar to HSB. The main difference is
that HSL is symmetrical to lightness and darkness. This means that:
-
In HSL, the Saturation component always goes from fully saturated
color to the equivalent gray (in HSB, with B at maximum, it goes
from saturated color to white).
-
In HSL, the Lightness always spans the entire range from black
through the chosen hue to white (in HSB, the B component only goes
half that way, from black to the chosen hue).
For my part, HSL offers a more accurate (even if it's not absolute)
color approximation than HSB.
CMYK color space
The CMYK color space, also known as CMJN, stands
for:
-
Cyan.
- Ranges from 0 to 100% in most applications.
-
Magenta.
- Ranges from 0 to 100% in most applications.
-
Yellow.
- Ranges from 0 to 100% in most applications.
-
blacK.
- Ranges from 0 to 100% in most applications.
It is a subtractive color model used in color printing. CMYK works
on an optical illusion that is based on light absorption.
The principle is to superimpose three images; one for cyan, one for magenta and
one for yellow; which will reproduce colors.
Its common graphic representation is the following image:
Like the RGB color model, CMYK is a combination
of primary colors (cyan, magenta, yellow and black). It is, probably, the only thing
they have in common.
CMYK suffers from a lack of color shades that causes holes in the
color spectrum it can reproduce. That's why there are often differencies when someone
convert a color between CMYK to RGB.
Why using this model? Why black is used? you can tell me... Well it's only for practical
purpose. Wikipedia said:
- To improve print quality and reduce moiré patterns,
-
Text is typically printed in black and includes fine detail (such as serifs);
so to reproduce text using three inks would require an extremely precise alignment
for each three components image.
-
A combination of cyan, magenta, and yellow pigments don't produce (or rarely)
pure black.
-
Mixing all three color inks together to make black can make the paper rather wet
when not using dry toner, which is an issue in high speed printing where the paper
must dry extremely rapidly to avoid marking the next sheet, and poor quality paper
such as newsprint may break if it becomes too wet.
-
Using a unit amount of black ink rather than three unit amounts of the process
color inks can lead to significant cost savings (black ink is often cheaper).
YUV color space
The YUV model defines a color space in terms of one luma and two chrominance components and is similar to YPbPr and YCbCr. The YUV color model is used in the PAL, NTSC, and SECAM composite color video standards.
YUV models human perception of color more closely than the standard RGB model used in computer graphics hardware.
The YUV color space stands for:
-
Y, the luma component, or the brightness.
- Ranges from 0 to 100% in most applications.
-
U and V are the chrominance components (blue-luminance and red-luminance differences components).
- Expressed as factors depending on the YUV version you want to use.
A graphic representation is the following image: